TikToker Makes a Claim Because of the ‘Surveillance Program,’ there are no mosquitoes at Disney.

Walt Disney World may, in fact, be the happiest place on the planet. Michael McBride stated in a now-viral TikTok video yesterday that visitors to Walt Disney World in Florida will never see a mosquito, and that this is possible because to a “mosquito surveillance program.”

The TikTok is a basic app. On the screen, McBride holds a house plant and gives facts regarding Disney’s mosquito surveillance program.

“Despite being in the center of the Florida swamps, there are no mosquitoes in Disney World,” the TikTok states. Disney does not want to jeopardize a visitor’s experience. As a result, they’ve established a “Mosquito Surveillance Program.” It is considered to be one of the best in the world. Twice a day, they spray insecticide across a distance of 86 miles. They even have’sentinel hens,’ whose blood is tested for mosquito-borne diseases.”

“Disney World has its own government, but that’s a whole other story,” said the caption on the TikTok. The post has received over one million views so far.

Commenters have a wide range of opinions. Some were taken aback, while others were impressed by the program, and yet others… Others, on the other hand, claimed to have been bitten by mosquitos at the renowned park in the past.

One commenter wrote, “Disney keeps doing the most.”

Another said, “The devil works hard, but Disney works harder.”

“Why don’t we do this all across the world?” suggested another, clearly a lover of the show but not of bugs.

However, not everyone on the internet seems to agree on the insecticides Disney uses, as well as when and where they are sprayed.

According to some commenters, there are two major factors that detract mosquitoes from the park, the first being that the park doesn’t have any still water for mosquitoes to lay their eggs. The second is garlic, which is purportedly sprayed by Disney to keep insects at bay.

One TikToker remarked, “They spray garlic.” “I know because my father looked into it, and now every few weeks our property smells like an Italian dinner.”

"The insecticides are garlic spray," he explained.