TikToker confronts a group protesting the COVID-19 vaccine with a Nazi flag.

Vaccine requirements are being implemented across the country, and anti-vaccine demonstrators are turning to the streets to make their opinions heard.

@imnotcryingsshutup, a TikTok user whose first name is Kelley, posted a video of an anti-vaccine protest in her neighborhood earlier this week. Kelley stopped her car in the video, which has been viewed over 82,000 times, when she observed the gathering and, in particular, the flag being waved on the side of the road.

She added in the video, “These folks appear so idiotic that I need to see it with my own eyes up close.”

The demonstrators are seen waving a big Nazi flag with a swastika made out of images of vaccine syringes. She approached the protestors, and viewers can hear another individual challenging the group’s use of the flag from off-camera.

A voice in the background exclaimed, “Why is it a Nazi flag?” Soon after, another person can be heard saying, “It’s not the government’s responsibility to tell me what to eat, drink, or smoke.”

The comparison of anti-vaccine demonstrators to Nazi Germany is not new. The Associated Press reported in July on a march in France of over 100,000 people denouncing vaccine mandates. Some wore yellow stars, which were modeled after the stars that Nazis ordered Jews to wear during the Holocaust. Others carried posters comparing how they felt handled by the French government’s implementation of COVID-19 regulations to Auschwitz or South Africa’s apartheid regime, according to the Associated Press.

Kelley interjected in the video and questioned one of the demonstrators if they were pro-life.

The voice said, “I like living.”

“Would you consider yourself pro-life and then anti-vaccine, don’t you think that’s an oxymoron?” Kelley had enquired.

“No, that’s what Big Pharma has been teaching us for years,” the demonstrator, who is never seen on video, stated.

