TikToker Claims Security System Issues in Viral Video: ‘I Didn’t Steal It.’

A TikTok video from early November has gone viral after it showed a customer at a Walmart attempting to use the self-checkout system but being told there was a misscanned item.

In his video, TikToker RéJean Allen, whose username is rejeanlevell, said, "Walmart self-checkout believing I'm stealing when I'm not." "You can see I scanned the chicken, but the machine thinks I took it," says the narrator. The alleged incident was caught on camera as he passed his purchase through the self-checkout scanner.

“Anything indicates potential mis-scan, which means potential theft, but I didn’t steal it, so the man had to come over and enter his code in, according to Allen’s video.

Employees usually give shoppers the “cold shoulder” when they come over to the machines to resolve the problem, he told The Washington Newsday.

“Many people treat you as though you’re stealing,” Allen explained.

Allen made this TikTok video in response to a comment on a previous video he released showing Walmart’s security system.

“These new cameras are directly above the cashiers at Walmart,” he explained, referring to the store’s self-checkout section and the different security screens that are affixed.

According to retail sector experts, machines are worth the trouble, even if it means shoppers are more likely to steal products, according to the Loss Prevention Council.

“Machines mean fewer cashiers, which can result to significant savings, even if it encourages some shoppers to take advantage of the five-finger discount,” according to the report.

More advanced security technology is likely to come to stores, according to the survey, which was published on money.com.

Allen also shared a couple other videos in which he demonstrated Walmart and Target’s security systems and cameras.

“I blogged about large chain store security systems to highlight their technology’ ability to not only capture theft but also misidentify people as thieves,” he told The Washington Newsday.

In terms of Walmart’s security system, Allen believes that despite the company’s investment in self-checkouts and antitheft equipment, it is ineffective.

