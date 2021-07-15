TikTok Video Reveals Walmart Shopping Hack, which has been viewed over 20 million times.

Secret Walmart Shopping Hack Revealed in TikTok Viewed Over 20 Million Times

A viral TikTok video claims to have discovered a way for Walmart buyers to earn an in-store discount, but business experts say the opposite is true online.

TikTok user Mittal Patel, also known by his username @iammittalpatel, shared his alleged shopping secret when visiting Walmart in mid-June. Since posting the video, it has been viewed over 20.5 million times and liked by more than 3.1 million savvy shoppers.

Patel’s video starts with a question from @colinjashby: “What is a fact or statistic that seems fake but is real?”

“When you go to Walmart and the doors open, look up. There’s a four-digit code,” Patel claims. “Remember that!”

He then tells customers to shop as usual, but to use the self-checkout register.”Now on that screen, on the top right corner, there’s an option for discount code. Click that and enter the code,” he claims.

Patel’s alleged hack is the latest in a series of TikTok shopping recommendations. Consumers and employees have both used the site to share secret recipes, discount hacks, business policies, and other information in videos that have gone viral.

For those counting their cash, TikToker @lizzymwong revealed how to save money at Target. The former employee said the retail corporation price-matches their competitors, such as Walmart and Amazon.

Similarly, at Kohl’s, TikToker and former company employee @atomictango also shared a sneaky money hack. She claimed staff are required to follow a “Yes You Can” policy. If a customer desires a discount of less than 50 percent off the original price of an item, it should be automatically approved.

Best Buy shoppers are also eligible for incredible steals, according to employee @chubbyelviss. He claimed employers can honor a manufacturer warranty, even if they tell you they can’t, and the best time to get discounts was on a Saturday night.

Many people in the comments area of Patel’s video, however, questioned the truth of his assertions. Several customers stated that they tried this approach and were not successful in getting a discount.

One user shared, “I tried and there wasn’t a code.” “I work for Walmart, and this is completely false,” said another.

According to a report from Snopes, the Walmart discount code rumor has existed on TikTok since at least 2020. In January 2021, a user known only as @watchoutttt.kee shared the same claims with his following. His video was viewed over 4 million times.

“Four digit number. Only managers, supervisors, [general managers]and all them big top dogs know this,” he claims.

The Snopes report also referenced two separate TikToks in which a customer and a Walmart employee show on camera that the four-digit code discount appears to be a myth.

“In sum, there is no special four-digit code hidden over or around the front doors of Walmart stores that allows customers to receive a discount at self-checkout,” the outlet reported. “If such a trick did exist, there would countless videos showing that it works. Instead, there are none.”