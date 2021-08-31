TikTok Shows What She Adds to Bills of “Rude” Large Tables, Starting Viral Debate

A video of a server dealing with “rude” large tables went viral recently on TikTok. Others slammed her in a debate about automatic gratuity, while others defended her. But what is it exactly, and can or should restaurants charge for it? The opinions expressed by the commenters are varied.

“I’m typically quite sweet and never mention anything, but people are so disrespectful haha,” she says. Over the weekend, TikToker and waitress @kaybaltazar captioned a video on her TikTok page, “I’m just trying to finish my shift and go guy.” The post has received over 1.8 million views and has gone viral.

She refers to a large table/automatic gratuity cost in her caption.

Baltazar gives a brief glimpse towards the camera at the beginning of the video before shifting his eyes to something off-screen.

“When a large table is disrespectful to you, pushes you back and forth, and constantly demands s**t,” the subtitles read.

Baltazar then appears on the restaurant’s POS system, where she clicks a huge table/automatic gratuity fee button, indicating that the additional fee has been applied to the table’s bill.

Baltazar retorted that the restaurant’s technology “automatically adds” the cost, adding that those who are “offended by a joke” should remember that “we’re servers, not servants.”

Others, however, continued to criticize Baltazar and the automatic gratuity fee choice, notwithstanding her comments.

“Auto gratuity should not be a thing,” one user said. The author believes that tips should be earned.

“Can you spell embezzlement?” Alexie inquired.

Another added, “That’s when I question the charge on the card.”

Automatic gratuities, on the other hand, are set by the establishment, according to Baltazar’s statements. It’s also worth noting that gratuities that are automatically charged are legal. The legislation governing the charge have changed since it was first adopted.

According to a blog post from popular POS system Toast (which also happens to be the POS system used in Baltazar’s film), automatic gratuity fees used to be a restaurant’s way of ensuring its waiters were tipped fairly.

“The safeguard was in place since these invoices can be divided up, and servicing a larger table can be like serving more than eight tables at the same time,” according to the blog.

