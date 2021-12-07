TikTok Reveals the Top Ten Videos and Trends in the United States for 2021.

As the year comes to a close, TikTok has compiled a list of its top videos and trends from throughout the United States.

According to Business of Apps, the social networking platform, which rose to prominence amid numerous global lockdowns, has continued to grow in popularity, with 837 million monthly active users in the fourth quarter of 2020.

According to the website, the platform generated $1.9 billion in income in 2020, a 457 percent increase over the previous year.

Fans copied dance steps, used soundbites, stitching, and duets to create global trends on TikTok, which uploads short videos.

They’ve also named standouts in a “driven by joy” category, songs, breakout stars, filters, “voices of change,” foodies, nostalgic trends, “huge tiny communities,” and the “wishlist,” which is a shopping list of viral products on the app.

The platform revealed their ten “faves” that formed “this year’s biggest moments,” which were not exclusively based on views.

zeddywill (@zeddywill) (@zeddywill) (@ze

Who made you smile like that, bro?

A clip from July, with 30.9 million views, is in ninth position. The sound, which was created by @zeddywill, who defines himself as a comedian, has now been utilized in 2,491 clips.

@zeddywillyk #fyp #funny #zeddywill original sound – aka CBANDZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ Sunisa Lee is ecstatic with her gold medal. Sunisa Lee, a gymnast who earned a gold medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, is in ninth place with a video. The 18-year-old posted a video of herself dancing and celebrating while carrying her medal, which has been viewed more than 30.9 million times.

@sunisalee at the top of the worldnn Why is this being used by people – 8. @felixgabrielmusic — The musical edition for boys has arrived. This video, which was also released in July, had 11 million views and was made into a popular sound that was utilized throughout the app. He performed the piano over another video recorded by user @june banoon in June when she received a kitten, which was created by @felixgabrielmusic.

@felixgabrielmusic

@kimbokak’s reply I WASN’T EXPECTING TO WAKE UP TO THIS BUT THANK YOU GUYS FOR ALL THE LOVE. This is a condensed version of the information.