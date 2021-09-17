TikTok has banned the trend known as “Devious Licks,” which resulted in the arrest of high school students.

TikTok has taken action to remove any videos supporting the growing “devious licks” trend from the platform, and the hashtag has been removed from the app as well.

The “devious licks” movement began in September and quickly spread across the United States as high school students vandalized and stole school property while filming it and sharing it online. After uploading a video showing himself pulling a package of disposable masks from his rucksack on September 1, TikTok user @jugg4elias is credited with starting the fad. “It’s been a month since I started school. He captioned the video, “Absolutely devious lick.”

Users imitated the video idea and took other goods from their schools within days, such user @dtx.2cent, who posted a video of a hand sanitizer dispenser in his school bag, which received over two million views.

As the popularity of the movement grew, so did the stakes. To get popular online, students began damaging restrooms, including ripping sinks from walls and removing fire alarms off a bed.

One video showed a pupil pulling a fire extinguisher from a wall in the middle of a session, while another showed a botched effort to steal hand sanitizer.

TikTok has now taken a stand against the fad, much to the relief of high schools and parents all around the country. “We expect our community to be safe and produce responsibly, and we do not allow content that supports or enables criminal activities,” a TikTok spokeswoman said in a statement to This website. To deter such activity, we’re removing this information and referring hashtags and search results to our Community Guidelines.”

Previously, searching “#deviouslicks” yielded a large number of popular videos, but this is no longer the case. The hashtags #deviouslickstrend and #deviouslickschallenge still show up in the search results, but when clicked on, they only show one irrelevant video.

“We expect our community to create responsibly – online and offline,” the social media business wrote in a public tweet on the trend. To deter such behavior, we’re deleting content and referring hashtags and search results to our Community Guidelines. Please treat your schools and teachers with respect.”

Although the challenge began with relatively trivial “licks” such as masks and pens, the stolen items escalated to unprecedented heights, resulting in student arrests.

Boone County, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. This is a condensed version of the information.