TikTok Dec. 17 School ‘Trend’ Sparks Nationwide Closures, Teen Arrested Over Threats

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of making a series of threats to commit violence at a middle school in Corona, California, as schools across the country are on high alert following alleged threats of school shootings and bombings on TikTok, with the most common date of attack being December 17.

Corona Police confirmed on Thursday that they were warned of a possible threat at Auburndale Intermediate School in the 1200 block of River Road at 2 a.m. the day before, according to KABC.

“Officers were assigned to be present at the school during the day out of an abundance of caution,” Corona police stated in a statement.

A student at the school reported another threat of violence being made over social media on Thursday “due to the police department being present at the school” early Wednesday afternoon.

The arresting teen’s threats on TikTok were not confirmed by the authorities.

Investigators tracked down the source of the alleged threats to a youngster residing in the 100 block of North Buena Vista Avenue in Corona on Wednesday night, when they spoke with the suspect and his parents, who cooperated, according to police.

Investigators found no firearms in the house and said the suspect appeared to be acting alone. He was taken to Riverside Juvenile Hall for processing.

Schools across the country stepped increased security on Friday, allegedly in response to threats of shootings and bombings at a number of locations. Officials at the school attempted to reassure parents that the supposed posts were not believed to be true.

Four children were killed in a school shooting in Michigan on November 30, prompting a slew of copycat threats that have school officials on edge.

In reaction to the threats, schools in Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Montana, New York, and Pennsylvania announced increased police presence on Thursday.

According to the Associated Press, anonymous online messages threatened that various schools would be targeted for shootings and bomb threats. According to reports, the “threats” started on TikTok and then spread to other social media platforms including Instagram and Twitter.

TikTok, on the other hand, said in a message on Twitter on Thursday that it was working with law officials to cooperate, but that it had not uncovered proof of threats being distributed through the app. This is a condensed version of the information.