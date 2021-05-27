Tiger King Switches to Cryptocurrency, with Proceeds Going to the Defense Fund for ‘Joe Exotic’

Joe Exotic, or “Tiger King,” has entered the cryptocurrency market, stating that Tiger King crypto coins are now for sale on his website.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, announced on Twitter on Wednesday that his $TKING “authentic Tiger King coinage” will be used to help him “repair children’s smiles/faces, fight justice and prison reform, and conserve animals in the wild.”

My Official Tiger King coins will aid in the restoration of children’s smiles and faces, the struggle for justice and prison reform, and the rescue of wild creatures. #JusticeForJoeExotic #tigerking @Tiger King Coin #TKING https://t.co/VyM2TzCnlO https://t.co/DIiZaO0goV

May 27, 2021 — Joe Exotic (@joe exotic)

“$TKING will experience mainstream marketing exposure like no other coin before it,” according to his website.

The proceeds from the coins will go toward his legal bills and a defense fund. Maldonado-Passage is receiving a 22-year sentence for recruiting someone to assassinate Carole Baskin, his opponent in the big cat advocacy profession, in 2019.

He’s also serving time for 17 federal wildlife offenses, including killing some of the tigers he housed at his Oklahoma-based Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park.

The launch of Maldonado-cryptocurrency Passage’s comes about a month after the launching of Baskin’s own coin. In early May, the large cat advocate debuted her digital currency, $CAT.

“Our new $CAT coin is not a currency for investment, but rather a purr-currency of our followers to demonstrate their love for the cats and reap the rewards of being our most forward thinking partners in building a future where all wild cats live free,” Baskin said on her website.

According to CNN, Baskin’s foundation, Big Cat Rescue, wants to create non-fungible tokens in the coming weeks that will allow virtual visits with the cats in her refuge.

When the Netflix documentary Tiger King was aired in March 2020, the narrative of the Tiger King and the feud between Maldonado-Passage and Baskin sparked widespread interest.

“We will never let Carole win!” declared Maldonado-Passage on his website unveiling $TKING. As Joe, $TKING, and his legal team mount the comeback of the century, channel your inner Tiger! To free Joe, we’ll send the first tiger to the moon! “Joe for the win!” exclaims the crowd.

Maldonado-Passage petitioned for a presidential pardon several times after being sentenced.