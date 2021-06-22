Three years apart, a man’s incredible weight-loss photos go viral.

The virality of a man’s side-by-side weight loss images has prompted Twitter followers to share their own progress.

Stephen Vysocky, who goes by the Twitter handle @CinnaPlaysGames, published two side-by-side images of himself purportedly at Disneyland, one taken three years ago and the other shot just this week, according to the post.

Vysocky’s images have received a lot of attention on social media, with over 500,000 Twitter likes and over 30,000 shares. He’s taken use of the chance to offer counsel to those who have asked for it on Twitter.

Today compared. 3 years ago pic.twitter.com/B94DCxrNXF

June 13, 2021 — CinnaMinion Gaming (@CinnaPlaysGames)

Impressed Twitter users have also hailed Vysocky for his change.

“Wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow, wow “Congratulations on everything you’ve accomplished,” one person said, while another added, “You what? You actually DID it. You’re an inspiration, and I wish you nothing but happy and healthy days from the inside out!”

Vysocky simply told one user who asked for guidance, “I altered my diet and got my ass in the gym virtually every day for 3 years,” but he elaborated on his diet and training tips throughout many tweets.

“Changing your eating habits and thinking is a lot of hard work,” he informed another user. You must push yourself to work out, knowing that no one will be able to outwork you.”

“Yeah it’s like very tough!!” Vysocky responded in response to a question about diet suggestions and how to stay motivated. I basically eliminated most of the sugar from my diet, stopped drinking sodas, and increased my water intake.

“When I hit the wall I just kept telling myself I am doing this for me and no one is going to outwork me, half the battle is starting to work out, once you’re there you commit.”

He elaborated on his weight loss diet when he told another Twitter user: “I quit a lot of the fast food, so a lot of home-cooked food with greens and meat, as of right now I’m trying to keep it low carb.”

Vysocky’s photos have inspired thousands of people online, but many have asked how he managed to stay consistent.

To one user who asked just this, he replied:. This is a brief summary.