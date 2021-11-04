Three women were killed and two others were injured in a mass shooting in Norfolk, Virginia; a male suspect remains at large.

After a mass shooting in Norfolk, Virginia on Wednesday evening, three people were killed and two more were injured. Despite police claims that they know the identification of the male suspect, no one has been detained. They haven’t made his name public yet.

Around 6 p.m., a gunshot took place in a public housing development in the city’s Young Terrace district. Community members rushed to their aid after the suspect shot one person. According to WAVY, Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone told reporters that the suspect then shot people who came to help.

“This coward shoots them as the community tries to help,” Boone added. According to WAVY reporter Michelle Wolf, he also stated that the initial shooting appeared to be the result of “a domestic violence issue.”

At the scene, three people were pronounced deceased. With unspecified injuries, the two injured women were transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Residents surrounded a police-barricaded area while detectives searched for evidence, according to The Virginian-Pilot. As passersby watched cops operate, police hid the bodies from view.

The Norfolk Police Department was approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

When they heard about the incident, a local group called Stop the Violence called their meeting to a halt. The Virginian-Pilot stated that the group would organize a community forum on local gun violence on Nov. 13 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Kroc Center Gym.

“We were trying to do something great and beneficial, and then we hear about something like this,” said Bilal Muhammed, a member of the group.

According to the city’s crime mapping service, which uses publicly available crime data to provide graphic maps and charts outlining local crimes, three homicides have happened in Norfolk in the last month.

Nearly 70% of the area crimes reported in the recent month were vehicle break-ins, vandalism, and thefts.

According to the Gun Violence Archive’s (GVA) record as of November 3, the state of Virginia has seen 73 mass shootings reported and verified since 2014. Every day, the archive collects and verifies gun violence instances from 7,500 different sources.

According to the GVA, 12 of such mass shootings occurred in 2021.

During a July 2021 meeting with other local police chiefs, Boone discussed the city’s rising gun crime.

