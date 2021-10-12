Three weeks before Virginia’s gubernatorial election, Terry McAuliffe has a slim lead in polls.

With only three weeks until Virginians choose their next governor, fresh polling reveals that Democrat Terry McAuliffe is holding a slim lead over Republican Glenn Youngkin in the contest.

According to polling averages compiled by FiveThirtyEight, McAuliffe, who has previously served as governor of Virginia, was leading Youngkin in the polls by an average of 2.5 percent as of October 8. Since early September, polls have showed a 9-point margin between McAuliffe and Youngkin, with a couple of surveys finding the candidates deadlocked among the state’s likely voters.

The November 2 election, one of two regularly scheduled gubernatorial elections in 2021, is shaping up to be a tight race as McAuliffe and Youngkin vie for the position of Governor Ralph Northam’s successor. As President Joe Biden strives to retain Democratic majorities in the House and Senate, some political experts have recognized the election as one that would likely set the tone for the 2022 midterms.

Northam, a Democrat, has been the governor of Virginia since 2018. McAuliffe served as governor during the previous term, but was barred from seeking re-election since Virginia does not allow governors to serve two terms in a row.

On his campaign website, McAuliffe describes himself as a “lifelong entrepreneur and proud Democrat.” He began his political career as a volunteer for former President Jimmy Carter’s campaign and rose through the ranks of the Democratic National Committee to become chair in the early 2000s, before winning the 2013 gubernatorial election in Virginia.

Youngkin spent 25 years with the Carlyle Group, a worldwide investment firm, before commencing his gubernatorial candidacy. He left as co-CEO in mid-2020. Youngkin describes himself as “an outsider who can bring people together around our shared ideals” and claims he is “answering the call to serve his community” on his campaign website. A poll conducted by Emerson College in early October found McAuliffe and Youngkin deadlocked among likely voters. However, polls conducted by Christopher Newport University and Fox News in late September and early October indicated that McAuliffe was 4 points ahead of Youngkin, and earlier polls by Monmouth University, Public Policy Polling, and George Mason University indicated that the gap between the two candidates was between 3 and 5 points.

