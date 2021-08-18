Three weeks after the new restrictions, there is a slowdown in new COVID cases in California.

California reimposed mask requirements for some indoor activities on July 28, and the state’s daily COVID-19 numbers have been flattening in the weeks afterwards.

California said three weeks ago that it was adopting the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) advice and that all people, regardless of vaccination status, should wear masks indoors.

All persons, regardless of vaccination status, must now wear masks on public transportation, inside K-12 schools, and in emergency shelters in California. In addition, masks are needed for all visitors to healthcare and correctional facilities. Unvaccinated people must wear masks in all indoor public venues and businesses.

The California Department of Health said in a statement announcing the new guidelines, “With the emergence of the more contagious Delta variant in California, which now accounts for over 80% of cases sequenced, cases and hospitalizations of COVID-19 are rising throughout the state, especially among those who remain unvaccinated.”

California had seen an uptick in daily COVID-19 cases in the week preceding up to the announcement. According to CDC data, the state’s seven-day moving average number of daily cases increased from 7,317 to 8,533 from July 24 to July 28.

The daily number of cases continued to rise in the week following the announcement of the masking guidance, with the state reporting an average of over 10,000 new cases per day until early August.

However, following August 13, the number of new daily cases began to fall, and as of Sunday, California had a seven-day average of 7,707 new COVID-19 cases, according to CDC data.

According to the Los Angeles Times, California has witnessed a seven percent increase in cases in the last week compared to the prior week. In comparison, the state saw a 30% increase in new cases over the prior two weeks, according to the data.

While COVID-19 hospitalization rates have gradually climbed in California over the last three weeks, they are still lower than in other states that have not reintroduced COVID-19 limitations, such as Florida, Georgia, and Texas.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) reports that there are now 8,122 COVID-19 patients in hospitals. This is a condensed version of the information.