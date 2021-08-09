Three weeks after reinstating the mask mandate, Los Angeles is still seeing a high number of COVID cases.

Although the county’s universal mask regulations haven’t appreciably slowed the spread of the coronavirus, officials are optimistic that the increase in cases is slowing.

Despite having a high vaccination coverage, Los Angeles has seen an alarming increase of COVID-19 infections, which is mostly due to the Delta variation. The increase prompted officials to reintroduce mask use for all people, regardless of vaccination status, in the hopes of containing the outbreak. However, three weeks after the limits were imposed, the number of instances has remained high.

According to government data, 4,283 new cases were registered in Los Angeles County on Saturday, the largest number since January. The increase is partly attributed to an increase in testing, according to officials. They also claim that the more routine testing that is done, the more asymptomatic COVID-19 patients will be discovered.

The United States continues to classify cases in Los Angeles County as “high.” The CDC stands for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On the CDC’s scale, “high” is the highest severe level.

In the county, wearing a mask has been mandatory in all indoor public places, including restaurants, businesses, public transit, and venues, as of July 18. The 7-day average positivity rate in Los Angeles County continued to rise steadily after the requirement was implemented until it peaked on August 1. According to data from the Los Angeles Department of Public Health, the rate has been gradually falling since then, and officials are optimistic despite the lack of a large decrease.

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health said in a statement last Thursday that “cases were doubling every 10 days two and a half weeks ago, at the time of the Los Angeles County Health Officer Order requiring universal masking indoors; the much smaller increase the County is seeing now is what we hoped would happen after implementing an effective public health measure.”

Officials also stressed the need of comparing Los Angeles’ incidence numbers to the overall state of the outbreak in California.

According to the California Department of Public Health, two weeks after the mask rule went into effect, Los Angeles County reported a greater drop in positive cases and an overall lower positivity rate for the past seven days than the rest of the state. With a positive rating of 5.3 after seven days.