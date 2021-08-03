Three Walt Disney employees are among 17 people arrested in connection with an undercover child predator operation.

Following an undercover child predator operation in Florida, three Walt Disney workers were among the 17 individuals detained.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday that 17 people had been arrested as a result of their undercover child predator operation, dubbed “Operation Child Protector.”

Three of the 17 suspects worked at Walt Disney World in Orlando, according to a news statement from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Kenneth Javier Aquino, 26, of Orlando, was recognized as one of the Disney employees by the sheriff’s office.

“On July 27, 2021, Aquino had an online communication with an undercover detective acting as a 13-year-old girl on a social networking site. In a press release, the sheriff’s office stated, “He asked the’girl’ to provide images and sent her an explicit video of himself.”

According to the news statement, Aquino was detained by detectives “without incident” after asking the “female” for her address and arriving at an undercover site.

“He told deputies that he works as a lifeguard at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. He was still wearing his Disney polo shirt, swimming trunks, and Crocs when he arrived at the undercover location,” the sheriff’s office claimed, adding that Aquino was also a “Navy veteran with a pregnant girlfriend.”

Aquino was charged with one crime of traveling to meet a minor for sex, one count of attempted lewd battery, and one count of transfer of material detrimental to a minor and put into Polk County Jail.

Following the operation, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office located two other individuals who worked at Walt Disney parks and arrested them. Jonathan McGrew, 34, of Kissimmee, and his girlfriend, Savannah Lawrence, 29, were arrested by the sheriff’s office.

McGrew began an online discussion with an undercover officer masquerading as a 13-year-old girl on August 1 and informed the “girl” that “he wanted her to come to his apartment and have sex with him and his girlfriend, Savannah Lawrence,” according to the news release.

According to the press announcement, McGrew and his girlfriend took an Uber to the site where they were arrested after asking for an address to meet the “female.”

Both McGrew and Lawrence told deputies that they work at Walt Disney World as custodians. This is a condensed version of the information.