Three teenagers were killed in a shooting at a Torrance mall in California.

Three teens were injured in a gunshot outside a mall in Torrance, California, one of them is in critical condition.

Officers from the Torrance Police Department (TPD) responded to a call of gunshots outside of the J’s Restaurant at the Del Amo Mall in the city’s center at about 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police recovered eight shell casings in the parking area outside the restaurant, as well as three casualties, when they arrived. According to authorities, one was shot in the head and is in critical condition, while the other two were wounded but are in stable condition.

All three victims were 17 years old, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, and they were all sent to the hospital.

According to the TPD, the suspects fled southbound before carjacking someone near a Dave and Busters cafe on Hawthorne Boulevard.

The stolen car was a tiny Chevy SUV, according to TPD, and at least three suspects are suspected.