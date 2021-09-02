Three schools have been placed on lockdown as a result of an expecting father’s celebration of the gender reveal with gunfire.

On Wednesday, three Tennessee schools were placed on lockdown due to a gender reveal party.

A Murfreesboro resident contacted 911 about 1:30 p.m. after hearing many gunshots and a cry. As a precaution, officers with the Murfreesboro Police Department shut down the surrounding neighborhood, which included schools.

According to local ABC station WKRN, John Pittard Elementary, Oakland High School, and Oakland Middle School were placed on lockdown. Rutherford County is home to the schools.

“Rumors of an active shooter at a local school are false,” the police department tweeted on Wednesday. “There was a circumstance in which no schools were involved.”

The incident involves pregnant parents contacting relatives from out of town about the gender of their kid, according to police. Authorities said the father-to-be stepped outside during the phone call and shot “celebratory bullets” from a revolver into the air while the mother-to-be “screamed out of delight.”

According to the police, the family is expecting a boy.

“Officers have charged the father with unauthorized discharge of a firearm within municipal limits,” according to the police, who added that “the lockdown at the schools was shortly lifted.”

Anyone who discharges a handgun within 600 feet of a home, building, or other structure built for occupancy is breaking the law in Tennessee.

The Rutherford County Schools and the Murfreesboro Police Department were contacted for additional comment, but no response was received before publishing.

Following the Murfreesboro Police Department’s statement on the social media network, users reacted to the incident.

One user said, “Good grief with the gender reveal nonsense!” “When a gender reveal goes horribly wrong!” wrote another person.

“Can we take bets on what they’ll name the baby….Hunter, Colton, maybe Gunner?” one user joked.

A New Hampshire man pled guilty last month to a felony related to an explosion that occurred during a gender reveal party in April. Residents in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts heard the explosion.

The gender reveal party was held near a quarry, which the organizers thought would be a secure area to detonate the bomb, but a nearby home’s doorbell video filmed the structure shaking from the explosion. This is a condensed version of the information.