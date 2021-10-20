Three people were killed in the mass shooting in Kenosha, with two others in critical condition.

Three persons were killed in a shooting in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting near the 600 block of 40th Place, according to a tweet from the Kenosha Police Department shortly after midnight.

Three persons were found dead, while two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The agency stated that it was not actively looking for any suspects, but that officers do not believe the community is safe.

“Three people have died, we can confirm. Two more casualties were taken to hospitals, one of whom was transferred via Flight For Life. Both are essential. KPD feels this is a one-time occurrence that poses no harm to our community “In an initial tweet, the police stated.

We are not aggressively looking for someone who might be a suspect. This was not a shooting in which the police were involved. At this moment, the ages and identities of the victims are being kept private. A police presence is still present on the area, conducting investigations and gathering evidence.

October 20, 2021 — Kenosha Police Department (@KenoshaPolice)

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.