Three people were killed in a mass shooting in Rex, Georgia, in which a police officer was one of the victims.

On Tuesday night, a police officer and two other people were slain in a shooting in Georgia.

The Clayton County Police Department claimed in a Facebook post that officers responded to a call reporting a drive-by shooting near the 3600 block of Jervis Court in Rex at around 8.40 p.m.

A second call stated that a woman was lifeless in the yard, while a third call stated that a juvenile male had been shot at a secondary location, according to the post.

Officers had arrived on the site by this time and were attempting to find the kid as well as provide aid to the female victim in the front yard.

Log into Facebook to begin sharing and interacting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

While attempting to find the juvenile victim and offer aid to the female victim, officers came under fire from an unknown source, according to authorities.

Clayton County field training officer Henry Laxson was one of the three people that died.

Alex Chandler, a Clayton County police officer, was shot in the hand, while a juvenile victim is in critical but stable condition, according to authorities.

The suspect in the shooting was killed, according to police, amid a gunfight with officers.

The investigation is still underway.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.