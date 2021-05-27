Three people have been charged in New York City after yelling “Kill all the Jews” and attacking Jewish teenagers with a baseball bat.

Three young males have been charged with a hate crime after reportedly harassing and assaulting Jewish youngsters outside a synagogue with a baseball bat while yelling antisemitic remarks.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) detained Danial Shaukat, 20, on Tuesday, followed by Haider Anjam, 20, and Ashan Azad, 19, in connection with last Saturday’s alleged hate crimes and assaults. According to NBC News, the Brooklyn natives were charged with aggravated harassment as a hate crime. While Shaukat has been charged, the other two have yet to appear in front of a judge.

The three males allegedly arrived in their car outside the Agudath Israel of Sixteenth Avenue synagogue in Borough Park, Brooklyn, on Saturday. They then allegedly yelled anti-Semitic slurs at a group of four men gathering outside the worship facility, prompting the men to immediately shut themselves inside.

“Free Palestine,” the man allegedly yelled. We’ll exterminate all Jews.”

According to CCTV footage, the men then got out of their car and pounded on the synagogue door and damaged the mirror of a 2014 Audi Q7. Shortly afterward, two Jewish youths were allegedly assaulted by the perpetrators. Anjam and at least one other individual, according to the criminal complaint, insisted that the teenagers chant “free Palestine.” When the teenagers refused, the guys allegedly beat them with a bat.

The antisemitic incidents occurred as the long-running dispute between Israel and the Palestinians increased earlier this month, resulting in an apparent increase in violence directed towards Jews in the United States. Despite a cease-fire agreement between the Israeli military and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, emotions remain high.

According to the Associated Press, at least 230 Palestinians were killed as a result of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. Of those killed, 65 were children, while more than 1,700 Palestinians were wounded, the AP said. Twelve individuals were killed in Israel, including two minors.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said earlier this week that the NYPD would be out “in force in Jewish communities to protect people” amid the uptick in antisemitic attacks. In a Monday statement, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was “sickened” by the antisemitic assaults.

"This behavior is not representative of who we are."