Three people are killed as gunfire erupts while friends film a video for the “Crate Challenge.”

According to reports, three persons were killed in a drive-by shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana.

A group of males were purportedly making a video of a viral TikTok trend known as “The Crate Challenge” outside of Linwood Public Charter School on August 22 when they were shot.

This latest trend, which involves trying to cross a pyramid of plastic crates on foot without them collapsing over, has already racked up over 15.3 million views on TikTok.

However, a man can be seen attempting to step across the black boxes just before shooting breaks out in a video provided to Twitter by user @SirVstudios.

The group disperses, and the man taking the video, who can be seen here, sprints for cover, saying, “Get me my gun, get me my pistol!”

“F**k,” he can also be heard yelling.

It’s unclear who was firing or if the group performing the container act was intentionally targeted, but the incident occurred at Linwood Avenue and West 70th Street, according to local radio station Keel.FM.

JUST RELEASED In a terrifying Milk Crate Challenge, a shooting ensued! It is yet unknown whether anyone was shot or why they were shooting. pic.twitter.com/iIBsXlxEd1

August 22, 2021 — Official Milk Crate Challenge News Source (@SirVstudios)

The camera operator can also be heard shouting, “My baby!” in a longer version of the film on the radio station’s website.

Two persons were shot outside the school around 5:36 p.m., according to local news station KSLA News 12.

A woman was discovered dead in the back seat of a car at Circle K on East 70th Street and Gilbert Drive around 6:11 p.m., according to police.

One guy stated he tried to drive away after the gunshot but stopped when he learned the woman in the car had died, according to a police spokesperson.

Both the driver and the other passenger in the car were unharmed. The two crime scenes are believed to be connected, according to police.

Linwood Avenue, St. Vincent Avenue, and East 70th Street at Gilbert are all closed as the police investigate.

There were 45 homicides according to the latest recent figures available in June 2021. This is a condensed version of the information.