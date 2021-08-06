Three Minneapolis cops will not face charges in connection with the shooting of a Somali American man.

Three Minneapolis police officers will not face prosecution for fatally shooting a Somali American man after police claimed he fired at them.

Prosecutors claimed Dolal Idd was shot on December 30, 2020, during a sting operation in which police utilized an informant to set up a gun transaction from Idd, who was under investigation for illegal arms dealings.

Hennepin County requested that Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena review the matter. While Idd’s death was heartbreaking, Keena stated that the cops were justified in using deadly force when Idd fired at them, and that criminal charges were not warranted.

In the investigative summary, Keena stated, “The use of deadly force by a peace officer is permissible to protect the officer or another person from death or great bodily harm.” “Given the facts and circumstances of this incident, I conclude the three peace officers were objectively reasonable in believing Mr. Idd represented a serious threat to them and other police on the scene at the time they fired their weapons.”

Officers encircled Idd as he arrived at the gas station where the purchase was scheduled to take place, according to the inquiry. Prosecutors claim he disobeyed police’ directions and attempted to flee. He fired through the driver’s side window, striking the hood of a police car, after cops pinned him in the automobile he was driving.

Officers Paul Huyhn and Jason Schmitt, as well as police Sgt. Darcy Klund, returned fire, striking Idd many times. Idd’s automobile had one passenger who was not hurt.

The three officers indicated they fired at Idd “because they felt Mr. Idd was either trying to kill them and/or the other peace officers at the scene,” according to Kenna’s assessment. Klund also claimed that he fired to protect other people in the parking lot. Body camera footage and a statement from Idd’s passenger, according to prosecutors, confirm police claims that Idd fired first.

Idd’s death marked the first police-involved death in Minneapolis since George Floyd died while being held months before. The day after Idd’s shooting, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo released some body camera video from the incident, stating he wanted the public to see it for themselves. This is a condensed version of the information.