Three McCormick seasonings sold in 32 states have been recalled due to Salmonella concerns.

According to McCormick & Co., some spice products have been recalled owing to possible salmonella contamination.

Although no illnesses have been linked to the recalled items, McCormick said the FDA warned it during normal testing. McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning, and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning are all being recalled by the business.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause serious, even fatal illnesses in young children, the elderly, and others with weakened immune systems. Fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain are common symptoms in healthy people.

Consumers and grocery stores that bought or stocked the product with a shipment date between June 20 and July 21 should take it out of their pantries and shelves and throw it away.

Contaminated McCormick items were sent to 32 states, Bermuda, and Canada.

For a replacement or full refund, as well as general questions, call 1-800-635-2867 weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. EDT.

This recall applies to cases with the impacted date codes that were shipped.

The product does not need to be returned to the store where it was purchased.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Tyson recalled 8,955,296 pounds of frozen and cooked chicken products earlier this month due to probable listeria contamination.

Tyson branded completely cooked and frozen items were sold at Walmart, Target, Kroger, Publix, H-E-B, and Wegmans, among others. The recall includes private label items created for restaurants such as Jet’s Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza, and Little Caesars.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a food safety alert for the goods, which were sent countrywide to hospitals, nursing homes, restaurants, and schools. The Tyson goods may have been involved in a listeria epidemic that resulted in three infections and one fatality.

Listeria, like Salmonella, can produce symptoms of food poisoning such as diarrhea and fever, according to the CDC. It can also cause invasive listeriosis, a serious sickness in which the bacteria spreads beyond the gut to other parts of the body.

Symptoms of the severe infection usually appear one to four weeks after consuming the contaminated food product, but can take up to ten weeks. This is a condensed version of the information.