Three Iranian-backed targets along the Iraq-Syria border were struck by US forces.

Under the cover of darkness, the US launched three attacks against Iranian sites along the Syrian-Iraqi border. Two of the strikes took place near the Syrian border, while the third took place in Iraq.

The Pentagon issued an explanation late Sunday night.

“Earlier this evening, U.S. military personnel launched defensive precision airstrikes against facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups in the Iraq-Syria border region at President Biden’s direction,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby stated. “The facilities were chosen because they are used by Iran-backed militias in Iraq to launch unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) assaults against US people and facilities. The US strikes specifically targeted operational and weapons storage sites in two locations in Syria and one place in Iraq, both close to the nations’ borders. These facilities were used by several Iran-backed armed organizations, including Kata’ib Hezbollah (KH) and Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS).”

Kirby went on to declare that the strikes were being carried out to defend American personnel, facilities, and “interests” in the region.

“As evidenced by tonight’s strikes, President Biden has made it clear that he will take action to safeguard US personnel. Given the continued sequence of attacks in Iraq by Iran-backed forces aimed at US objectives, President Obama has authorised more military action to disrupt and deter such operations. We’ve come to Iraq at the invitation of the Iraqi government with the express intention of aiding Iraqi security forces in their fight against ISIS. The US took necessary, prudent, and deliberate steps to reduce the risk of escalation while simultaneously sending a clear and unmistakable deterrence message.”

This is a work in progress. More information will be released as it becomes available.