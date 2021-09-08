Three Identity Thieves Have Been Arrested After Attempting to Steal $120,000 from the Estates of Deceased Surfside Victims.

Three persons have been detained in connection with an identity theft case involving numerous victims of the catastrophic Surfside building collapse in July, which wreaked havoc on the Florida seaside hamlet.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said the identity theft had affected seven victims of the condo collapse, five of whom had died and two of whom were still living.

Betsy Alejandra Cacho-Medina, 30, Rodney Choute, 38, and Kimberly Michelle Johnson, 34, were arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly taking the names of the seven victims of the Surfside condo collapse.

They’ve been charged with many charges of identity theft, organized fraud, and credit card trafficking.

Rundle said a sister of one of the slain victims first identified the three suspects’ acts two weeks after the 12-story building partially fell, killing 98 people.

During the press briefing, recorded phone calls showed the burglars reportedly pretending to be survivors of the building collapse and requesting replacement credit cards be delivered to a new postal address.

Officials said the burglars promptly used the cards, with the lead suspect allegedly purchasing a $1,658.50 black Versace purse in Miami’s Design Distract.

Days later, the same suspect, using her distinctive bag, allegedly charged $2,500 to a different account belonging to another Surfside victim at Bloomingdale’s in Aventura Mall.

Cacho-Medina, Choute, and Johnson are suspected of stealing $45,000 from the deceased victims, according to investigators. The suspects also attempted to steal an extra $67,000, but their attempts were denied by a variety of financial institutions and mall retailers.

At this moment, the inquiry is still underway.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.