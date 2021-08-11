Three homicides and one suicide were ruled in the fire that killed four family members.

A coroner confirmed Tuesday that the deaths of four family members in a fire set in a Pennsylvania apartment last week were three homicides and one suicide.

According to Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick, Jafar Afshar, 67, used accelerants inside the Steelton residence above the Raja’s Quick Pick Mart on South Front Street on Friday, setting it on fire.

The fire killed Jafar Afshar, his son Saeed Afshar, 36, and two grandkids, an 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl. According to Hetrick, Jafar Afshar’s death was considered a suicide, but the deaths of his family members were ruled homicides.

“I believe this happened rapidly, I believe there was a big amount of smoke very soon; if those persons were sleeping, they might have very easily been unconscious or incoherent” as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to Hetrick.

The children’s names were not revealed at the news presentation.

Thermal burns and smoke inhalation claimed the lives of all four. The homicide victims appeared to be sleeping when they died, and were presumably overpowered by fumes; the grandpa, he claimed, had more thermal burns than the others.

Hetrick said there were “some indicators of odd behavior” on the elder man’s part, but he wouldn’t speculate on a motive.

“I don’t know what was going through his head when he decided to remove the family he had been with,” he said.

He added authorities were still attempting to figure out what kind of accelerant was utilized. He added there was no evidence that anyone in the house tried to flee after the fire started.

The fire was first noticed by neighbors and passers-by at 6 a.m. Friday in the two-story brick building, which originally served as a tavern.

According to PennLive.com, Saeed Afshar was a key prosecution witness in a 2018 murder trial in Dauphin County, which resulted in a second-degree murder conviction and a life sentence.

WHTM-TV reported that dozens of community people gathered at Mohn Park on Sunday to memorialize those who had died.

Mayor Maria Romano Marcinko stated, “They are part of our town and part of our hearts, and that simply goes to show there are many people suffering over this.”

Steelton is located around 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) south of Harrisburg. This is a condensed version of the information.