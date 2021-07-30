Three dogs have been rescued from an overheated abandoned apartment and are now available for adoption.

After neighbors observed the pitbull mixes dangling their bodies out of a hole they ripped through a screen on the third floor of the complex on Thursday, Lee County Domestic Animal Services in Florida rescued them.

“It felt like 100 outside yesterday,” Zuleyca Serrano, who lives across the hall from the apartment, told NBC2. “I think of pets as babies or children, therefore I can’t imagine.”

According to authorities, the apartment was rented by a lady named Carleen Martinez and was found in “disarray” with the air conditioner turned off. One of the dogs was seen strolling down the hallway near Martinez’s apartment, according to reports.

Employees at the complex said all three canines appeared underweight, with their rib cages visible through their fur.

Martinez’s dogs were kept without food and water for the whole weekend after animal control posted a 24-hour notice on his door on July 25.

“It had to be hotter than Hades in there,” said Dennis Purks, a complex resident who also owns a dog.

“It’s understandable why the dogs were trying to escape. It’s incomprehensible to me that a person could treat a canine in that manner.”

Martinez gave Lee County Domestic Animal Services the animals’ rights in exchange for a fee. An investigation has also been begun into the incident.

A dog named Church was saved by a doctor after being dragged behind a vehicle a few states away in Tennessee. Dr. Gary Andes and the team at Andes-Straley Veterinary Hospital worked hard to get the dog back to full health. He adopted the dog as his own once his work was over.

Andes explained, “He comes to work with me every day and goes home with me at night.”

“He’s a big dog who wants to sit in your lap all the time, which isn’t always doable. He’s a sweetheart of a dog. Every day, he gains a greater level of trust. He is no longer frightened when he meets new people; instead, he is friendly.”

The state of Florida is now facing a severe heat wave. According to local statistics, more than 620,000 individuals in Florida are vulnerable to excessive heat. Florida is expected to see 130 hazardous hot days by 2050, more than any other state in the country.