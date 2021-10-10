Three days after following his dog into the woods, a three-year-old boy was discovered alive.

On Wednesday afternoon, Christopher Ramirez vanished from his yard outside Plantersville, some 60 miles northwest of Houston.

While his mother unpacked groceries from her car, the kid was last seen playing with a neighbor’s dog. Authorities claimed he followed the dog into the woods and did not return when the dog did.

Sowell was discovered “alive and safe” at 11 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell.

Sowell said the youngster was taken to the hospital and will be “watched and monitored for a period of time.” “A little fatigued and dehydrated, as well as hungry,” the sheriff continued, “but in overall good spirits and health.”

Sowell informed reporters that the youngster was discovered roughly five miles from his family’s house after a citizen tip.

According to KHOU 11, the man who discovered Ramirez joined the hunt for the youngster on Saturday morning after hearing a commotion in the bushes near his home.

The man, who requested not to be identified, claimed he initially mistook it for a distressed animal.

“Then I hear what sounds like a human child in anguish,” he told the channel, “but I couldn’t comprehend the words because he only speaks Spanish.” “He was picked up. He wasn’t trembling at all. He wasn’t frightened in the least. He was at ease.” Sowell said the toddler was reunited with his mother soon after he was discovered.

“He was drinking a lot of water,” Sowell added, “but he was fine.” “He’s still breathing, laughing, cutting up, and weeping. His mother is in tears. He’s in good physical condition.” Juan Nunez, Ramirez’s grandfather, commended law police and volunteers for their efforts in finding the kid. According to Click2Houston, Nunez remarked in Spanish, “We are really grateful for everything and all the help.”

He noted that the youngster was “weak” after going four days without eating, but that he was on the mend.

