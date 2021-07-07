Three Chicago cops were shot while working undercover inside an unmarked vehicle.

According to the Associated Press, three Chicago police officers were shot early Wednesday morning while driving onto an expressway on the city’s South Side in an unmarked car while working undercover.

According to Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, two officers from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and one Chicago officer were on their way to an assignment when they were met by gunfire at 5:30 a.m. Their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

“It’s a difficult moment to be in law enforcement, but they’re rising to the occasion and doing everything they can,” Brown added. “On top of that, the work they undertake is incredibly hazardous.”

During a press conference, Brown did not say if the gunman or shooters knew the victims were law enforcement personnel. When they were driving on an on-ramp to Interstate 57, he said they were “shot upon from the street.” There have been no arrests.

According to Brown, an ATF agent was wounded in the hand, and a round struck the other’s torso. The back of the Chicago officer’s head looks to have been grazed by another round. The incident comes after police revealed that 100 people were shot in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The incident took place in the city’s Morgan Park neighborhood, near the 22nd District police station.

President Joe Biden was set to visit suburban Crystal Lake, Illinois, on the day of the shooting. When Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot meets with President Trump, she has stated that she intends to tackle gun restrictions and the city’s crime, which has seen an uptick in shootings this year.

Brown refused to say what the officers were working on during a morning press conference. Detectives have not yet interviewed the three officers to ascertain if whoever shot them knew they were law enforcement personnel, according to department spokesman Tom Ahern.

Over the lengthy Fourth of July weekend, two police officers were injured while attempting to disperse a gathering.

According to Brown, 36 Chicago officers have been shot or attempted to be shot this year.

There were 18 killings over the holiday weekend. The carnage was akin to last year’s extended Fourth of July weekend, when. This is a condensed version of the information.