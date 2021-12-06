Threats Against Election Officials: ‘Your Days are F—king Numbered’

The Washington Newsday examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said in a statement on Sunday night that Michigan’s Senate and House offices were closed on December 6 due to “serious threats of violence.”

Armed protestors had assembled outside Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s residence in Detroit that weekend.

“On Saturday night, as my four-year-old son and I were finishing up Christmas decorating the house and he was about to sit down to watch ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas,’ dozens of armed individuals stood outside my home shouting obscenities and chanting into bullhorns in the dark,” the state’s top election official said.

Protesters outside Benson’s house could be heard chanting “You’re killers” within earshot of Benson’s son’s bedroom, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. In a tweet, Nessel accused Trump supporters of engaging in “mob-like behavior [that]is an affront to basic morals and decency.” “When meetings are done with the primary intention of intimidating public officials who are carrying out the oath of office they solemnly took as elected officials, there is a line crossed,” Benson said.

She described the requests made outside her home as “unambiguous, loud, and menacing.” “In my capacity as Michigan’s Chief Election Officer, they targeted me.” The threats made by those gathering, however, were not directed at me or any other elected leaders in the state. They were aimed squarely at the electorate.” Benson’s spokesman issued the department’s own statement, adding, “The voters have spoken, and their will has prevailed.” “Let’s be clear—Secretary Benson just presided over the largest and safest election in our state’s history,” according to the statement. “Secretary Benson will continue to use every tool at her disposal to defend the votes and voices of the 5.5 million Michigan voters who cast ballots in this election, and she would have done so regardless of who they picked as president.” According to the Detroit Free Press, Michigan State Rep. Cynthia Johnson then relayed other threatening voicemails she’d received, including one that threatened she’d be lynched.

Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives Lee Chatfield, a Republican, issued a statement indicating that he and.