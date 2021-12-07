Thousands of tickets for Donald Trump and Bill O’Reilly’s History Tour remain unsold.

Tickets for Donald Trump’s headline speaking tour with Bill O’Reilly are still widely accessible at each site, after being on sale for several months.

The former president will appear on stage with the former Fox News host for four performances in Florida and Texas, dubbed “The History Tour.”

The events’ tickets went on sale in June, with prices ranging from $100 for general admission to thousands of dollars for premium seats.

Tickets for the tour have been difficult to sell, according to Politico, which noted that pop musician Bad Bunny sold out a March event at the Amway Center in Florida, where Trump and O’Reilly will perform on December 12, in just two days.

Thousands of tickets, including those at the lowest pricing, are still available to purchase online only days before Trump and O’Reilly kick off their “History Tour” at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on December 11.

On December 12, more than a thousand seats are available at the FLA Live Arena and the Anway Center in Orlando, according to the Ticketmaster website where consumers can buy tickets.

There are still a few hundred seats remaining at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, where Trump and O’Reilly will talk on December 19, and more than 200 tickets remain at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, where Trump and O’Reilly will speak on December 18.

A Trump staffer told Politico in July that the former president hasn’t marketed the events much since they went on sale, something he still seems hesitant to do on his Save America PAC website, which he uses as a substitute for the social media platforms he is barred from.

Liz Harrington, a Trump spokesperson, told Politico: “The History Tour has already sold over $5 million in tickets, and the level of excitement and enthusiasm is unprecedented. The sold-out events in December will be a night to remember for everyone.” O’Reilly said in a statement released the same month through Trump’s PAC that the tour had already grossed $7 million, largely due to the high demand for the pricey VIP seats.

“This will be one of the most profitable tours ever,” O’Reilly predicts. This is a condensed version of the information.