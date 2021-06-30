Thousands of requests for U.S. citizen records are sent to Microsoft each year, according to a Microsoft vice president.

According to Microsoft’s corporate vice president for customer security and trust, who is testifying before Congress on Wednesday, federal law enforcement agencies send the business thousands of covert requests for data on U.S. individuals.

Microsoft’s vice president Tom Burt will testify before the House Judiciary Committee that the corporation receives between 2,400 and 3,500 secrecy orders each year from federal law enforcement in recent years.

Many Americans were surprised to learn that federal prosecutors had sought information on journalists and political figures, according to Burt, but the surveillance went well beyond what had previously been acknowledged.

“What is perhaps most alarming is how common court-ordered secrecy has become when law enforcement targets Americans’ emails, text messages, and other sensitive material kept in the cloud,” Burt said.

Burt will add that “the fact that law enforcement requested and courts permitted clandestine surveillance of so many Americans indicates a sea change from previous norms.”

With the disclosure that Justice Department prosecutors collected phone records belonging not only to journalists but also to members of Congress and their aides as part of leak investigations, the relationship between law enforcement and Big Tech has come under renewed scrutiny in recent weeks. Microsoft, for example, was one of the companies that complied with a court order and then had to wait more than two years before exposing the information due to a gag order.

Since then, Microsoft’s president, Brad Smith, has advocated for an end to the overuse of covert gag orders, stating in a Washington Post opinion article that “prosecutors are leveraging technology to violate our core liberties far too often.” Meanwhile, Attorney General Merrick Garland has stated that the Justice Department will end its practice of seizing reporter data and will do so shortly.

Burt is one of the witnesses at a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on possible legislative solutions to intrusive leak investigations.

In his opening remarks on Wednesday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said the Trump administration used outmoded regulations on digital data searches to target journalists and others in leak investigations. Reforms are essential now, according to the New York Democrat, to prevent future overreach by Justice Department prosecutors.

Nadler stated, “We cannot trust the department to police itself.”

