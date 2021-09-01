Thousands of people were evacuated from Lake Tahoe as a result of the Caldor Fire, which was sparked by strong winds.

Strong winds have fanned the Caldor Fire in California, which is only 20% contained and heading for Lake Tahoe.

As the fire has grown, tens of thousands of people have been forced to flee the region. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the Caldor Fire has burned approximately 204,390 acres so far.

Due to strong winds and low humidity, the department, also known as Cal Fire, stated Tuesday night that fire behavior had “increased dramatically.” The high wind speeds caused long-range fire spotting on the Sierra Nevada mountain ridgetops.

Officials said the fire remained “extremely active” overnight on Wednesday, and firefighters will have to deal with even more dry weather and wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph.

The Caldor Fire was still under a “Red Flag” warning until 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Cal Fire issues the highest level of alert for weather situations that could result in extreme fire activity.

As the fire continues to grow, more than 500 homes have been destroyed and 35,000 are in danger. The flames aren’t expected to be totally suppressed until September 13, according to officials.

Thousands of people in South Lake Tahoe have been forced to evacuate due to the Caldor Fire. On Monday, the resort city’s 22,000 residents were forced to evacuate.

In a video shared to Facebook, South Lake Tahoe police Lieutenant Travis Cabral said, “This is a systematic evacuation, one community at a time.” “This allows us as law enforcement to reach out to our most vulnerable citizens and provide them with the services they require to safely evacuate.”

“As a community, I implore you to remain calm,” Cabral continued.

There are now 14 active fires in California, including the enormous Dixie Fire in the northern Sierra Nevada region.

According to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, more than 59,000 individuals have been forced to flee their homes owing to wildfires raging across the state. El Dorado County is home to a huge number of evacuees, approximately 53,000.

All national forests in California will be closed until September 17, according to the United States Forest Service. Several key highways, notably Highway 88 in Amador County and Highway 50 in El Dorado County, are still closed as a result of the storm.