Thousands of people have been evacuated from California’s Lake Tahoe, according to the Caldor Fire Map.

Officials have evacuated visitors and residents from South Lake Tahoe as a result of the huge Caldor Fire burning in California, which has damaged close to 200,000 acres of property.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) stated in an update at 8:47 p.m. ET on Monday that the Caldor Fire had scorched 186,568 acres and was 15 percent contained as it spread towards Lake Tahoe, which spans the California-Nevada border.

An evacuation order was issued for the areas surrounding South Lake Tahoe, a tourist town with a population of more than 20,000 people, in response to the fire’s continued spread, which started on July 14 in California.

Cal Fire issued more evacuation orders in El Dorado County, which has faced the worst of the inferno, on Monday afternoon, urging residents and visitors in the area, totaling roughly 30,000 people, to flee to Nevada.

In accordance with safety recommendations, the Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe evacuated 36 patients with skilled nursing requirements and 16 in acute care on Sunday before evacuating the rest of its patients and personnel on Monday.

During a press conference on Monday, South Lake Tahoe Police Chief David Stevenson said there were traffic issues as people attempted to flee the area, but he added that he is “very grateful that our citizens heeded to the warning and the order and evacuated the city.”

On Monday, ABC10 reporter Brandon Rittiman shared footage on Twitter showing a vast amount of trees being burnt by the fire, stating that he had to “bail” on the spot “on the Tahoe side of Echo Summit.”

ON THE TAHOE SIDE OF ECHO SUMMIT, THERE IS AN EXTREME FIRE ALONG HWY 50.

There are cabins involved. @tylermhorst and I had to leave this location due to major torching/crown fire. #CaldorFire @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/gfNi9mSktj

August 31, 2021 — Brandon Rittiman (@BrandonRittiman)

Cal Fire has dispatched 82 crews totaling 3,784 employees to assist in the fight against the flames, which includes 373 fire engines, 85 dozers, and 76 water tenders.

The Caldor Fire has so far destroyed 664 structures and damaged 39 others.