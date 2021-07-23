Thousands of pending DACA applications have been put on hold after a July court ruling that put the program on hold.

Thousands of newly-pending Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) applications have been halted, according to the Associated Press, following a court judgment on July 16 froze the program.

As of last week, 90,000 DACA applications were outstanding at Citizenship and Immigration Services, according to Astrid Silva, the director of Dream Big Nevada.

DACA was established in 2012 by former President Barack Obama’s executive action to shield migrant children brought to the United States as minors from deportation. However, a federal court in Texas found the program unconstitutional, and many people who applied recently may not be approved.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen in Houston agreed with a case filed by nine states, including Texas, arguing that DACA should have been created by Congress, not Obama.

“Rather than recognizing people as human beings with basic necessities like going to school and being able to find work, a judge determined that politics mattered more in striking this down,” said Max Meyers, an attorney for the Mississippi Center for Justice.

Meyers was planning to put in DACA papers for 40 young immigrants before the ruling, according to the Associated Press. Individuals who have already had their applications approved will be eligible to continue to participate in the program.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Samuel Alfaro didn’t believe it when the text message appeared on his phone.

It stated that his appointment with US immigration officials to discuss his application for DACA, which he had been waiting for months, had been canceled.

The message he received Sunday night, hours before his appointment, made him think it was a hoax, said the 19-year-old from Houston.

Alfaro went to the website of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services and “kept checking it, updating it every few hours.” He afterwards received an email confirming his suspicions.

He is now only “a little depressed.”

Alfaro isn’t the only one who thinks this way. Hundreds of thousands of young immigrants without legal status in the country are in the same boat.

The verdict prevents the government from approving any new applications, including Alfaro’s, whose parents brought him and his older brother to the United States from Mexico when he was two years old. Immigrants and campaigners have stated that they intend to file an appeal.

Citizenship and Immigration Services said in a statement that it “will.” This is a condensed version of the information.