Thousands of parents in California are participating in a school walkout to protest the mandatory vaccination of their children.

Thousands of children will be absent from school on Monday as parents take their children to the state capitol to protest California Governor Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for schools.

Following the full FDA clearance of the COVID-19 vaccine for grades 7 to 12 and K-6 in October, Newsom’s office stated that California would be the first state in the United States to compel school pupils to be vaccinated. California was also the first state to mandate the use of school masks and staff vaccinations.

At 10 a.m. local time, the “Our Children, Our Choice!” demonstration will take place at the California State Capitol in Sacramento. There are over 1,100 people who indicate they are “going” and over 3,300 who say they are “interested” on the Facebook event.

“We’re fighting for the freedom to make the medical decisions that are best for our children,” event organizer Tess Van Dusen said in a statement. If necessary, we are completely prepared to remove our children from public school and hire our own teaching team. We don’t have a co-parenting agreement with the government.” “The purpose of this demonstration is to advocate for the right to choose.” “The basic line is that we have the right to do what is best for our family,” said Amber Faddis, another protest organizer.

The organizers have been approached by Washington Newsday for further information.

There may be delays in the area, and Sacramento school districts have sent letters and messages to children and parents in advance of the planned walkout.

Superintendent Steve Martinez of the Twin Rivers Unified School District asked parents not to keep their children out of school.

“Please keep in mind that the pandemic kept our schools closed for 18 months, but they are now open to all kids.” Martinez stated in a letter, “Please allow us to continue to educate them, both in school and in person.”

“They don’t have to miss school to have their voices heard. Consider sending an email or video message to the Governor, as well as mailing a letter to your political officials, if you are opposed to vaccination mandates.” Colfax Elementary School administrator John Baggett commented on Facebook that the pandemic has made running schools more difficult.

