Thousands of dollars meant for a child leukemia patient were stolen by an ex-police chief.

A former North Carolina police chief is accused of stealing thousands of dollars intended for the family of an adolescent cancer patient.

The latest allegations against Spivey, according to The News Reporter, allege that he was entrusted with receiving and donating $8,000 to the parents of 14-year-old Phillip Tanner Buffkin. In 2019, Buffkin died of leukemia.

Spivey is also accused of stealing and selling five firearms from the Chadbourn Police Department, where he served as police chief from 2018 to April 6, 2021, according to the local newspaper.

After being placed on administrative leave in March, the 35-year-old resigned. Due to problems with the police department’s evidence locker, District Attorney Jon David suggested the municipality suspend him, noting many instances where Spivey was unable to present evidence.

Spivey faces one crime of embezzlement, one case of employee larceny, one count of felony larceny, one count of felony conversion, and four counts of obstructing justice and forging of wills or deeds.

Spivey, who was first detained on April 19 and has subsequently been indicted on over 90 felony counts, is now facing further accusations.

Spivey was detained without incident by special agents from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) in the town of Fair Bluff. Spivey was arrested and lodged at the Columbus County Detention Center on a $665,000 secured bond at the time.

He faces 31 criminal counts of tampering with, stealing, or destroying evidence, 31 felony counts of embezzlement, four felony counts of narcotics trafficking, and other charges.

According to WECT News, Spivey is suspected of stealing more than $30,000, medications, and weapons from the Chadbourn Police Department’s evidence room.

Spivey was charged by a grand jury on May 5 on 93 counts, including 88 felony counts and five misdemeanor counts.

According to the News Reporter, District Attorney Jon David said in a statement following the grand jury indictment, “The SBI has already recovered a number of stolen guns, several of which former Chief Spivey sold to friends, family members, and acquaintances.” “A considerable number of unaccounted for firearms exist to this day, and we are asking for the public’s help.” Anyone with information regarding the sale, purchase or possession of a firearm involving William. This is a brief summary.