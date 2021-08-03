Those who received the J&J vaccine can get a second shot of Moderna or Pfizer at a San Francisco hospital.

Individuals who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination will be offered a “supplemental” second dosage of either Moderna or Pfizer by the San Francisco Department of Health, but the move should not be deemed a booster shot.

According to ABC 7 News, Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital (ZSFG), which is part of the health department, persons who had the J&J vaccine would be able to get a second shot of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccine by the end of the week at their vaccine clinic. San Francisco looks to be the only city with the new dosage allowance.

Dr. Chris Colwell, the hospital’s chief of emergency medicine, told the news site on Monday that he voted to allow the extra doses to be administered by the hospital’s vaccine clinic because there appeared to be a “possible benefit” and “no negative.”

“It makes sense to me as we look at the future of this virus and now that we’re facing a fourth surge,” he said.

The hospital made the decision, according to Dr. Lisa Winstson, Chief of Staff and Hospital Epidemiologist at ZSFG, in part because people have been concerned about whether the single-dose J&J vaccine is enough to prevent infection, especially as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread across the country.

“People were concerned about breakthrough infections, and they were wondering if that single dose would be enough,” Winstson added. She went on to say that an additional dose could boost such people’s immunity. She stated, however, that there is little evidence to suggest whether it will be beneficial at this time.

“I don’t have a specific advice to provide. She stated that it is not part of the emergency use authorization, but that the hospital believes it is “safe” to administer.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health warns that the second dose of an mRNA vaccine should not be deemed a “booster” shot because the CDC has not yet approved or recommended it (CDC).

“The San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) is now processing special requests from people who have received the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson; J&J) viral vector COVID-19 vaccine and, in many cases, have sought medical advice. This is a condensed version of the information.