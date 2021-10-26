Those who purchased bitcoin with stimulus checks have received a payout of more than $11,000.

Since April 15, 2020, when Americans began getting their $1,200 stimulus checks, BitcoinStimulus.net has been tracking the price of Bitcoin. According to the website, the price of Bitcoin has climbed by over 800 percent since April 15, implying a profit of over $11,000.

The $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, enacted by then-President Donald Trump in March 2020, offered qualified Americans with direct payments worth $1,200.

By mid-April, people with a gross adjusted income of $75,000 or $150,000 for married couples had received their $1,200 cheques. Bitcoin’s price varied between $6,000 and $7,000 in mid-April, but it has subsequently risen dramatically over the last few months.

Bitcoin’s price crossed $10,000 in mid-July and continued to rise, finally reaching an all-time high of around $66,974 in mid-October.

According to data from BitcoinStimulus, customers who invested all three of their stimulus cheques may make a profit if they sold their shares today.

Congress authorized a second COVID-19 economic relief package costing $900 billion in December 2020. Among other things, the second rescue package provided direct $600 cheques to eligible Americans.

According to BitcoinStimulus data, a $600 Bitcoin purchase on December 29, 2020, is now worth more than $1,000, as the price of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency has continued to rise. According to CoinDesk, the price of Bitcoin has hit around $28,984 by December 31.

President Joe Biden approved a third round of $1,400 stimulus cheques for eligible Americans in March. According to BitcoinStimulus, if you bought Bitcoin on March 16 with your $1,400 stimulus check, it is now worth more than $1,500. According to CoinDesk, the price of Bitcoin was around $57,684 on March 18.

According to BitcoinStimulus, if you invested all three of your stimulus cheques, which totaled $3,200, they would now be worth over $13,000, as the price of Bitcoin has soared in recent days, reaching over $61,000 at the time of publication.

