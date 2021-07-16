Those suspected in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Mose include an alleged US informant.

An alleged US government informant is one of the suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Mose, according to Haitian authorities.

According to the Associated Press, police named Rodolphe Jaar and four others as suspected armed and dangerous fugitives who allegedly took part in Mose’s murder on July 7 in his home. Jaar is an English speaker who was born in Haiti and does not hold American citizenship. In 2013, he was charged with cocaine conspiracy smuggling in a federal court in South Florida.

Jaar’s lawyer stated at his 2015 sentencing hearing that he had worked for the US government as a confidential informant for years prior to 2013.

In a statement released Tuesday in response to Mose’s killing, the Haitian government’s anti-corruption unit said, “This evil crime is an affront to our democracy.” “Authors, co-authors, and accomplices must be tracked down, probed, and punished harshly.”

On Wednesday, detectives continued their investigation into the death of Mose.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The latest suspects include a former Haitian senator and a sacked government employee.

Martine was injured in the pre-dawn raid on Mose’s private home on July 7.

Former Sen. John Jol Joseph, a Haitian politician and opponent of Mose’s Tet Kale party, was identified as one of the suspects. Joseph compared Mose to the coronavirus in a video broadcast on YouTube last year, claiming that Haitians have died of hunger or been slain as a result of an increase in violence under his government.

“Every single Haitian has been afflicted with insecurity,” he said.

Joseph Felix Badio was named as the second suspect by police. In March 2013, he joined the government’s anti-corruption squad after previously working for Haiti’s Ministry of Justice. Badio was sacked in May, according to the agency, for “severe breaches” of certain ethical guidelines, and the agency has filed a complaint against him.

According to court records, the third suspect, Jaar, holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Jaar, who goes by the moniker “Whiskey,” was previously charged in federal court in South Florida with conspiring to import cocaine from Colombia and Venezuela through Haiti to the United States. According to court documents, he pled guilty and was sentenced to nearly four years in prison.

Jaar agreed to cooperate with federal officials and sought for an at his 2015 sentence hearing. This is a condensed version of the information.