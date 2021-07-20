Thomas Barrack, the former chairman of Trump’s inaugural committee, was arrested in Los Angeles on federal charges.

The Justice Department announced in a press release that the lifelong Trump supporter was arrested in California on Tuesday morning. Between April 2016 and April 2018, he was accused of acting and planning to act as agents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Federal officials suspect Barrack and two others attempted to advance the UAE’s interests by influencing then-US presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign and, later, the incoming administration’s foreign policy positions during the 2016 election.

The seven-count indictment also names Matthew Grimes, 27, of Aspen, Colorado, and Rashid Sultan Rashid Al Malik Alshahhi, 43, of the United Arab Emirates.

Only Barrack and Grimes have been taken into custody thus far. Alshahhi is still on the loose.

In a June 2019 interview with federal agents, Barrack was also charged with obstruction of justice and making several false statements.

The three defendants “repeatedly acted at the instruction of UAE officials to influence the foreign policy positions of the incoming administration in favor of UAE interests” while Trump was in office, according to the Justice Department. In one case, Barrack encouraged senior UAE officials to prepare a “wish list” of U.S. foreign policy goals the UAE wished to achieve during Trump’s four-year presidency.

In a statement, Assistant Director Calvin Shivers of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division said, “Barrack is believed to have misused his connections to government officials to illegally advance the interests of foreign countries.” “The FBI is working with our external partners to guarantee that anyone attempting to wield criminal influence is prosecuted.”

In 1991, Barrack, a private equity investor, founded Colony Capital, a large private equity firm. Last year, he stood down as the company’s CEO, and in April of this year, he quit as the company’s executive chairman.

He and Grimes are scheduled to be arraigned in the Central District of California on Tuesday afternoon.

The Department of Justice was contacted for more information but did not respond before publication.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.