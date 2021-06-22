This year, Connecticut becomes the fourth state to legalize marijuana, with sales beginning in 2022.

Beginning July 1, Democratic Governor Ned Lamont signed a 300-page bill allowing residents 21 and up to purchase and possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis in public places, and up to 5 ounces at home or in the trunk of a vehicle.

The bill, according to Lamont, “is a model for the rest of the country.” “We had the opportunity to learn from others, and I believe we have it right here in Connecticut.”

At the earliest, retail sales of the medicine are not likely to commence until May 2022. Legalizing recreational marijuana, according to a study undertaken by a University of Connecticut economist last year, would yield between $784 million and $952 million in state tax revenue over five years.

Connecticut follows in the footsteps of New York, New Mexico, and Virginia in legalizing marijuana for recreational use this year. Since 2012, marijuana has been legalized for recreational use in seventeen states and the District of Columbia.

The bill was passed by the Connecticut Senate on June 17, 50 years after President Richard Nixon declared narcotics to be “America’s public enemy number one.”

In a statement, Lamont said the anniversary of the bill’s passage by state lawmakers was “appropriate.”

The governor stated, “The war on cannabis, which was at its root a war on individuals in Black and Brown communities, not only caused inequities and increased inequality in our state, but it also did little to protect public health and safety.”

In addition to legalizing cannabis, the measure will immediately expunge records for anyone who have previously been convicted of crimes involving up to 4 ounces of the drug. Those who have been convicted of more serious offenses will be able to seek relief from the courts.

It also stipulates that residents of cities hardest hit by the drug war will be eligible for accelerated company permits.

As more states take action to legalize marijuana within their borders, Democrats have introduced multiple bills in Congress aimed at decriminalizing cannabis at the federal level.

