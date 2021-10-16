This woman rummages through trash late at night in order to catch wasteful businesses.

Walking across a metropolis late at night to dig through trash is not a look typically associated with a social media influencer.

Anna Sacks, on the other hand, has over 302,600 TikTok followers as a result of doing just that.

The fiery-haired one The New Yorker is enthusiastic about combating overconsumption, and she uses the app to upload videos of herself sifting through corporate waste to reveal the massive amount of things that are shipped to landfills without being used.

The Trashwalker, an environmental activist known on the app for hauling bags of unopened candy bars, piles of clothes and designer sunglasses, and even a dumpster full of stylish office chairs, has filmed hauls including bags of unopened candy bars, piles of clothes and designer sunglasses, and even a dumpster full of stylish office chairs.

Sacks, who worked at an investment bank until 2016, wasn’t always such an environmentalist.

She told The Washington Newsday that the all-work, no-play attitude had left her “a little burned out,” so she decided to pursue a Jewish farming fellowship.

She learnt about composting here, which she described as a “alternative way of life” that “truly kindled” her “passion in garbage.”

Sacks went viral this week with a video, which you can view here, in which she criticizes Coach for trashing unsold or returned products.

It was viewed more than 2.8 million times as she held up a variety of shredded bags found in the garbage outside of a shopping center.

In reaction to the expected backlash, the firm, which promotes sustainability on its website, has “ceased destroying in-store returns of damaged and unsaleable goods.”

For Sacks, however, this isn’t good enough. Coach nonetheless “qualified the statement so it only relates to in-store returns, that doesn’t imply they’re going to stop trashing all products,” she says, adding that although it’s “a starting point.” The 30-year-old is adamant about her goal, and her strategy of exposing brands on social media appears to be working. It has also resulted in discussions with firms such as Flying Tiger, Joann Fabrics, and CVS pharmacies concerning their trash policies.

She was prompted by the latter. This is a condensed version of the information.