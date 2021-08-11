This Weekend, Get a Free Wendy’s Croissant Breakfast Sandwich.

Wendy’s is giving away free breakfast sandwiches on August 13 and 14, with no purchase required, according to a statement released Tuesday.

“Wendy’s fans may start their day with good fortune in the form of a free Sausage, Egg & Swiss or Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant—no purchase required,” the statement added. That’s how you get out of bed on the right side.”

How to Get a Wendy’s Breakfast Sandwich for Free

Customers can “just show up” to a participating Wendy’s location during breakfast hours from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. local time to collect their free breakfast sandwich. The business stated, “Yep, it’s that simple.”

At participating eateries, the offer is restricted to one free sandwich per person each visit and is available while supplies last.

The Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant is not included in the deal. The complimentary sandwiches cannot be combined with any other offer or combo deal, according to the firm.

Wendy’s Is Giving Away Free Sandwiches For What Reason?

According to a statement released Tuesday by Wendy’s, the latest freebie intends to deliver “good feelings to everyone’s morning” during this “Friday the Thirteenth Weekend.”

Wendy’s explained, “Walk under as many ladders as you like this Friday the 13th because Wendy’s is making sure luck (and free breakfast) is on your side.”

Other Fast-Food Information

Wendy’s latest offering comes on the heels of McDonald’s new “Saweetie meal,” a collaboration between the fast-food business and American rapper Saweetie, which debuted on Monday.

According to the McDonald’s website, the Saweetie meal includes a Big Mac, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets with two sauces (“Saweetie ‘N Sour” and “Tangy BBQ”), medium fries, and a medium Sprite soft drink.

The meal comes in “icy new packaging” inspired by the rapper’s “own aesthetic,” according to McDonald’s.

For a limited time only, the Saweetie meal is offered at participating McDonald’s outlets in the United States.

It may be ordered through the McDonald’s mobile app, purchased in-store at participating restaurants (including drive-thrus), and delivered by McDelivery.

The fast-food chain’s latest menu cooperation follows on from previous collaborations with international K-pop band BTS, as well as American artist Travis Scott and Colombian singer J Balvin.

