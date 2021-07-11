This weekend, Death Valley could hit 130 degrees for the second time, and 30M is still under a heat advisory.

For the second time this weekend, Death Valley, California, might hit a sweltering 130 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, while 30 million people in the West are still under extreme heat advisories.

Death Valley, according to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas, has a one-in-three possibility of reaching 130 degrees by Sunday. If that happens, it will be the second time in two days that temperatures in the Mojave Desert have hit that level, following a high of 130 degrees just before 5 p.m. on Friday.

Saturday, July 10th, 2021 Death Valley Temperature Update

The high temperature in #DeathValley National Park was 129.4°F (54.1°C) at 4:27pm PT, rounding to 129°F.

Tomorrow’s temperature has a one-in-three chance of reaching 130°F. Stay in the loop, stay safe, stay informed, and stay hydrated. pic.twitter.com/8XhZgliHo7 @DeathValleyNPS

July 11, 2021 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas)

According to the NWS, such blazing temperatures may set a new record for the highest reliably measured temperatures ever. A previous world record of 134 degrees was set in Death Valley in 1913, although meteorologists dispute that figure because earlier temperature readings aren’t as reliable as modern ones.

“The warmest that we have seen in more modern times with some of the more reliable equipment is reaching around that 130 area here for Death Valley,” Chris Outler, lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Las Vegas, told NPR.

Regardless, Death Valley’s extremely high temperatures are roughly 13 degrees higher than the July average, as an extraordinary heatwave sweeps through the western United States.

By Sunday, more than 30 million people in the West were still under excessive heat warnings or advisories, with “extremely dry conditions” expected to last the rest of the weekend, according to the NWS.

On Saturday evening, the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas tied for the city’s previous all-time high temperature of 117°F. Some flights were postponed at the airport on Friday as the temperature reached 116°F, according to Axios.

Pine Flat, with 113 degrees, and Fresno, with 110 degrees, were among the California cities that experienced triple-digit temperatures on Saturday.

On Saturday, the temperature in Phoenix reached 112 degrees.

