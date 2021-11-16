This Thanksgiving, here’s how to save about $50 on food.

Thanksgiving dinners are projected to be more expensive this year, but there are various strategies to cut costs, including carefully selecting the type of meat served and planning ahead.

Inflation, along with supply chain interruptions, is driving up the cost of goods, with the Consumer Price Index seeing its largest 12-month increase in 30 years in October. While Americans have no influence over the price of things, switching up traditions can help minimize the cost of Thanksgiving this year.

Spending additional time preparing how much food hosts would need at their gatherings is one of the simplest ways to save money. While some people look forward to Thanksgiving leftovers, overbuying can compel people to throw out food days later, and preventing food waste is a simple way to save money.

Budget for 1.25 pounds of turkey per person, according to experts, but this generally includes leftovers. The US Department of Agriculture recommends reducing this to one pound per person to save money on the Thanksgiving centerpiece.

Frozen smaller turkeys, weighing between eight and sixteen pounds, are up around 23 cents per pound compared to last year. The price of larger turkeys (up to 24 pounds) has increased by 21 cents per pound. If you budget for one pound of turkey per person instead of 1.25 pounds for a gathering of ten people, you can save roughly $4. For a 15-person event, reducing the turkey per person by the same amount may save over $6.

According to USDA data, buying a frozen turkey is also the more cost-effective option than buying a fresh turkey. Fresh turkey for 15 persons (at a cost of 1.25 pounds per person) may cost $27. By choosing smaller portion sizes and a frozen turkey, the total cost may be as little as $20.

Some people, on the other hand, will not be buying a turkey this year. Grocery stores and other businesses are offering turkey incentives to customers who shop ahead of Thanksgiving.

When a person purchases $100 on qualifying items at BJ’s Wholesale Club in one transaction, they will receive a free Butterball turkey. According to BJ’s, this saves around $23 on a 24-pound turkey. This is a condensed version of the information.