This summer, you might earn $10,000 by barbecuing, hiking, and participating in sports.

This summer, a winery wants to pay three people $10,000 apiece to hike, grill, and participate in sports.

The Federalist, a Terlato Wines brand, is hiring a “cabinet of summer,” with secretary of athletics, secretary of the grill, and secretary of the outdoors posts available.

Applicants must submit a photo of their most recent trek or excursion, a baseball they attended, or a “food porn” shot from a recent backyard barbeque.

“Calling all explorers,” runs the Federalist “job ad” for the secretary of the outdoors. This person enjoys activities such as hiking and camping and is passionate about the natural outdoors. From navigating National Parks to rafting down America’s powerful rivers, they’ll have the chance to make history from sea to shining sea.”

According to the firm, the ideal contender for the BBQ award would have “a spatula in one hand and a bottle of America’s craft wine in the other.” “The candidate for this role enjoys throwing parties and is the ultimate at-home hostess. They could be the neighborhood grill master, dinner party coordinator, or game night’s best wine pong player. $10,000 will provide you a great barbecue.”

Meanwhile, the athletic secretary should be “the ultimate sports lover,” as in “equally passionate about backyard wiffle ball as they are cheering on their favorite pro team.” (Special bonus points for wacky game-day rituals involving wine and snacks.)

The three official ambassadors will be expected to share their experiences, so those who are Instagram experts, capable of taking beautiful images or filming captivating films, will have an advantage.

“The summer of 2021 will be the time for customers to get back out and travel, visit their favorite baseball stadiums again, and entertain friends and family that they have missed this past year,” said Tony Terlato Jr., vice president of Terlato Wines. We want to provide our followers the opportunity to relive and celebrate these adventures in a huge way.”

Applicants must also explain why they are the ideal candidate in no more than 500 words, as well as disclose their summer plans.

“If awarded the $10,000 reward, tell us how you will make the most of this summer,” the application form reads. Consider the large picture, the ‘pie in the sky.’ This is a condensed version of the information.