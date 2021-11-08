‘This Show Is Over’: Playboi Carti’s Safety Warning at a Show Goes Viral After Astroworld

The safety warning provided at the opening of rapper Playboi Carti’s Saturday show in California has gone viral online, prompting analogies to the Astroworld catastrophe and emphasizing the necessity of concert and venue safety.

Several recordings of personnel issuing a stern warning before Playboi Carti took the stage have gone viral, garnering hundreds of thousands of views apiece.

On November 6, the rapper performed at The Forum in Inglewood, only one day after eight Travis Scott supporters were killed in the crowd at NRG Park’s Astroworld festival.

Houston officials are still looking into what caused the disaster and why the festival performance was permitted to go on.

“If you guys do not follow the rules, if you guys jump over to the floor, if you guys jump over to the floor, if you guys do anything that they consider dangerous, not one, not two, but just one person messing up, this show is over,” he warned. Playboi Carti fan @andreas.carti shared a TikTok video of the warning before the LA show, documenting a man speaking into a mic to fans with a no-nonsense

“We’re battling and persuading them to let us do this concert for you, but if it occurs, it’ll be on you. So, let’s have a nice time while remaining courteous. Can we follow the rules and look after each other? “I’m here for you, we’re here for you, the artist is here to perform for you, but please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please Let’s everybody be safe and enjoy the show “he stated

They’re putting a stop to everything right now. #carti #cartitok #wlr #liluzivert #raptok #playboicarti Andrea’s original sound The video has received over 200,000 views, and a portion of the same safety warning has received over 400,000 views.

TikTok user @cantmakedecisoins4myself posted a video of the speech from the back of the arena, but it has already been removed from the app.

The same man can be heard threatening concertgoers in the film seen by The Washington Newsday: “We’ve come to put on a performance for you. You must work together. This is the case. This is a condensed version of the information.