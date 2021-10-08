This is what Marilyn Monroe might look like if she ditched her ‘Grandma Hair’ in favor of a more modern style.

With her beautiful looks, platinum locks, and airy clothes, Marilyn Monroe is an internationally renowned fashion icon.

The actress became a sex icon in the 1950s and 1960s because to her portrayals as a sassy blonde in films like Some Like It Hot, The Seven Year Itch, and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

Her picture has appeared on T-shirts, cushions, purses, and canvases, and artist Andy Warhol utilized it in his 1967 piece “Marilyn Diptych.”

The model is wearing her distinctive peroxide hair in short, tight curls in it, as she is in most of her images and films, as was the vogue at the time when rollers were all the rage.

Monroe, who was 36 when she died in 1962, has now been given a modern makeover by a fan who posted on TikTok as @tmoneaay.

Several celebrities and royals from the past have been reimagined in today’s styles on her account. She captioned the video, “I was hoping someone would request #MarilynMonroe.”

Tmoneaay retouched a series of photos of the late actress, adding long hair, wavy locks, and feathered tresses in a variety of colors ranging from strawberry blonde to honey brown.

“It’s not fair that someone is this gorgeous,” she stated at the opening, standing in front of a color photograph of Monroe in a black turtleneck.

She gives her a more youthful appearance by styling her hair shoulder-length and disheveled. “Now if you don’t know what I’m doing, we are on a trip as ladies to discover out can long current hairdos make you seem younger,” Tmoneaay said of her video series. Monroe is wearing a red crop top in the next photo, and Tmoneaay modifies her look to give her darker, curlier hair, completely changing her appearance.

“Yes. See. “Am I wrong?” she wonders, referring to Monroe’s youthful appearance in the same shot.

Tmoneaay continues as she edits another black-and-white photograph, possibly taken at the same time as the first: "Does her long hair give her a youthful appearance?" Yes. Is she dressed in white? Yes.