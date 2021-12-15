This Is How Times Square Would Look If It Didn’t Have Any Advertisements.

Yellow cabs, the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, and Times Square are likely to come to mind when someone discusses New York.

Every year, millions of people visit the bustling core of the Big Apple, marveling at the skyscrapers and billboards advertising everything from high-end companies to TV shows.

It’s difficult to imagine the busy sidewalks around 42nd Street being dark and plain, but one graphic designer achieved just that by removing all the signature advertisements.

Rinat Rizvanov spent 16 hours methodically removing all the illuminating advertisements from the buildings, exposing how the iconic crossroads would appear if only its conventional façade were there.

Rizvanov used TikTok to share his masterpiece, which he filmed on his computer.

In the on-screen caption, he wrote, “I chose to remove commercials and spent 16 hours.”

Rizvanov re-posted the film, which he first released in January, as part of a collection of his best work from the year 2021.

In the original footage, which has been viewed over two million times, he asks, “Is it better with or without ads?”

Rizvanov posted images of his efforts on his Instagram account, @rizvanov rinat, on Tuesday, as his latest video grew in popularity.

“Advertising has numerous ethical concerns,” Rizvano told The Washington Newsday. “At the very least, it imposes on people what they don’t need.” Ads on the street are a form of attention thievery. As a result, it elicits negative emotions in the majority of people.

“Perhaps no one will ever see Times Square without advertisements; it’s difficult to believe.” I wanted to present a different perspective of this famous location. It was also a hardship for me because the work was extensive and challenging.

“I’ve never been to Times Square, and I’m not sure I’d call it a regular street.” As I have stated, this is an iconic location that I would like to visit.” Rizvanov not only removed the advertisements, but he also sketched up a futuristic version, imagining how it would appear in the future.

Longacre Square was the name of the region before it was modified over the twentieth century.

